Spanish Football League pays homage to Wuhan Zall

MADRID, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Spanish Football League (La Liga) on Sunday welcomed the Chinese Super League side, Wuhan Zall FC in a joint act at the La Liga head office in Madrid.

Wuhan Zall were carrying out pre-season training in the south of Spain when the Coronavirus outbreak began in their home town and have been forced by circumstances to remain in Spain ever since.

The act was called under the banner “Animo Wuhan – Animo China” (all the Best Wuhan and China) to show support for the team and also for China at this difficult time and it was also announced that La Liga will be sending aid to China.

The entire Wuhan squad was present at the event, which was also attended by former Spain international players and La Liga Ambassadors Gaizka Mendieta, Fernando Morientes and Luis Garcia, as well as Yao Fei, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Spain.

Wuhan captain Yao Hanlin thanked La Liga for the gesture, while Yao Fei said it was a “pleasure and an honor to take part in an event that gave a message of solidarity to China in its heroic fight against the coronavirus.”

“In this fight against the coronavirus, we have had support and solidarity from nearly all of the world, and from Spain. This support has come from the King, the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez and the Ministries of Health and Education and regional and medical authorities. This support will remain in the hearts of the Chinese people,” added Yao Fei.

The Wuhan Zall squad was also given an invitation to Sunday night’s Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.