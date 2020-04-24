Spanish gov’t changes rules for children going outside amid COVID-19 lockdown

MADRID, April 22 (Xinhua) — The Spanish government changed the conditions under which children will be allowed outside Tuesday evening, just hours after the initial announcement.

Speaking after the meeting of the cabinet of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Government Spokesperson Maria Jesus Montoya said children aged under 14 would be able to leave their residences accompanied by an adult from April 27 on essential errands, including buying food and visiting pharmacies.

The decision led to protests from health organizations and political parties, and Health Minister Salvador Illa appeared Tuesday evening before the press to announce the government had altered its decision to allow children to “take a walk” without going to any stores.

“Taking a walk means to do just that and it will not have to be to go to any specific destination and they can also be accompanied by an adult,” said Illa, who insisted that the government “listen” to the people.

Illa explained that in the coming days the government would clarify how long children would be allowed to leave their homes for based on the recommendations of experts and that the aim was to “guarantee maximum security and protection.” Enditem