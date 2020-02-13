Spanish king to pay state visit to U.S. in April, says White House

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — The White House announced on Tuesday that the Spanish king and queen will pay a state visit to the United States in April.

Spanish King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia will be welcomed at the White House by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on April 21, said the White House in a statement.

The visit is expected to reaffirm bilateral commitments to address global challenges together, according to the statement.

The Spanish royals made a six-day trip to the United States in June 2018, during which they were also hosted by Trump at the White House.