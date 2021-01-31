Spanish newspaper publishes details of Messi’s mega-contract with FC Barcelona

MADRID, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Spanish newspaper ‘El Mundo’ on Sunday published details of Leo Messi’s contract with FC Barcelona showing that the Argentinean’s current four-year deal with the club is worth an incredible 555,237,619 euros (674,919,104 US dollars).

The contract, which expires in the summer, includes 245,314,080 euros in fixed payments, with the rest in variables, based on playing a certain number of games, how far Barcelona progress in the Champions League, whether the club wins the Copa del Rey knockout competition or la Liga or is named the best player in the world by FIFA.

There is also a massive loyalty bonus of 66,249,462 euros and a bonus of 97,941,250 euros for signing the contract.

This news is published less than a week after accounts published by FC Barcelona confirmed it had debts of almost 1.2 billion euros and owes almost 200,000 million euros in unpaid transfer fees and it seems certain that someone has leaked the details of Messi’s contract deliberately to the newspaper.

The club, which is immersed in the process of electing a new president, confirmed on Sunday that it will take legal action against El Mundo and denies “any responsibility for the publication of this document”, while “giving full support to Lionel Messi, especially in any attempt to damage his image and harm his relationship” with the club.

The Barcelona based El Mundo Deportivo newspaper (no relation to El Mundo) reports that Messi will also take legal action. Enditem