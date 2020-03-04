Spanish share prices rise by 0.21 pct on Monday

MADRID, March 2 (Xinhua) — Spanish share prices rose by 0.21 percent on Monday with the Ibex-35 benchmark stock market opening at 8,723.20 points and closing at 8,741.50 points to get the week off to a positive start after losses of 11.6 percent over the previous five days trading.

Shares in 16 companies of the 35 companies on the Ibex-35 gained value, with 18 seeing their share prices fall, while one remained unchanged.

Healthcare provider, Grifols Clase A, had Monday’s best results with share prices rising by 4.66 percent, followed by telecommunications companies Masmovil Ibercom and Cellnex Telecom, which saw the values of their shares increase by 4.46 and 4.31 percent respectively.

The worst affected company was the International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) for the third consecutive day of trading as share prices fell by 9.87 percent on top of losses of 8.78 percent on Friday and 8.85 percent on Thursday.

Shares in the media company, Mediaset went down by 4.27 percent, while the share price of the Bankia savings bank fell by 3.53 percent. Enditem