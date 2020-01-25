Spanish shares fall 0.58 pct

MADRID, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Spanish shares fell by 0.58 percent on Thursday, with the benchmark index Ibex-35 opening at 9,573.70 points and closing at 9,518.50 points.

Shares of 25 selected companies on the Ibex-35 lost in the day, while shares of the other 10 companies went up.

The day’s worst performer was construction and infrastructure giant, ACS, whose shares went down by 5.34 percent. The International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) tumbled 4.22 percent, while shares in petrochemical company Repsol fell by 3.46 percent.

Thursday’s best performers were the energy suppliers — Iberdrola, Red Electrica Corporacion and Naturgy — with their share prices going up by 2.24 percent, 2 percent and 1.66 percent respectively. Enditem