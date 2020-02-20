Spanish shares up 0.78 pct Wednesday

MADRID, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Spanish share prices rose by 0.78 percent on Wednesday with the Ibex-35 benchmark stock market opening at 10,005.80 points and closing at 10,083.60 points.

The shares of 30 companies trading on the Ibex-35 gained value, while five companies saw their share price fall during Wednesday’s session.

Clean energy producer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, had the day’s best results, with a 3.44 percent increase in share prices. Infrastructure provider Acciona gained 3.06 percent and telecommunications provider Cellnex Telecom rose by 2.09 percent.

Construction and infrastructure company ACS had the day’s worst results as it suffered a 4.37 percent reduction. Media company Mediaset fell by 0.67 percent and mobile telephone operator Masmovil Ibercom went down by 0.33 percent. Enditem