Spanish stocks fall by 1.11 pct on Thursday

MADRID, April 16 (Xinhua) — Spanish share values fell by 1.11 percent on Thursday with the benchmark stock market index Ibex-35 opening at 6,839.50 points and closing at 6,763.40 points.

26 companies trading on the Ibex-35 saw their shares lose value with the shares of nine gaining value during the session.

Textile giant Inditex suffered the worst losses of the day with share prices falling by 5.01 percent, while shares in the Melia Hotels International group had 4.00 percent taken off their value and the share price of the BBVA savings bank went down by 3.92 percent.

Cellnex Telecom had the best results for the second successive day with shares rising by 3.27 percent.

Shares of industrial corporation CIE Automotive went up by 3.25 percent and the share price of energy provider Enagas increased by 2.19 percent. Enditem