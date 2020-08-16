Spanish tourist spots disinfected as 12 people struck down with deadly Nile fever

Towns in Spanish tourists spots have been disinfected after 12 people were struck down with Nile fever.

They were among 19 people who were diagnosed with meningitis after mosquito bites, most of whom were hospitalised with two in intensive care.

Vast areas of Puebla del Río and Coria del Río, both with extensive marsh and rivers and a population of 40,000, are having to be disinfected due to fears that more people could be affected.

Nile fever can produce severe infections with flu-like symptoms in addition to muscle weakness, confusion and fits but in other cases, people can show no signs of ill health. Others might get a skin rash or nausea.

There is no vaccine but it is not contagious. You can only get it by being bitten by a mosquito.

The infection comes as the latest blow to hit Spain, after the UK Government slapped quarantine measures on Brits flying in from the popular holiday destination.

Travellers arriving in the UK from Spain must quarantine for 14 days, under coronavirus travel rules implemented at the end of last month.

The measures, which followed a spike of infections in Spain, present major setbacks to the country’s tourism industry.

All the parks and gardens in two of the towns hit with Nile fever are being treated.

The wetland areas and the wider countryside will also be disinfected as part of the plan.

Yesterday, the mayors of the two towns joined in an emergency meeting and launched safety protocols and warnings to the public.

The massive disinfection plan got underway on Friday to prevent the spread of Nile fever.

Workers are using a substance which blocks the nerve signals of the larvae, stops them feeding, paralyses them and leads to their death within four days.

Another spray is being used for stagnant water and prevents adult female mosquito from laying eggs.

Squares, roads, schools, gardens, parks, tree areas and even roundabouts are being fumigated and this will continue every two to three days until the alert is over.

Each area takes about two hours to disinfect and residents are being urged to stay indoors until it is finished and then keep away from the fumigated zones for 24 hours.

The mayor of Coria del Río, Modesto González said the two towns were acting in a coordinated manner and had put the shock plan into action with speed. He stressed it was important for residents to follow all instructions.

To avoid being bitten, they are being urged to stay indoors between dusk and dawn.

Health chiefs are also advising the use of mosquito nets on windows and doors and leaving lights off so as not to attract the insects.