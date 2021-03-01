Spartak Trnava grabs third place from MSK Zilina in Slovak football league

BRATISLAVA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Spartak Trnava secured third spot in the first stage of the Slovak football premiership Fortuna Liga thanks to 20-year-old Nigerian midfielder Bamidele Yusuf’s two first-half goals on Sunday.

The league is one round away from concluding the first stage of the season after which the league will be split into two halves. The top six teams will fight for the championship and the bottom six against relegation.

Yusuf produced his first career brace before Zilina cut the deficit to one late in the first half. But the latter failed to tie the game up despite Trnava playing one man short from the 58th minute when defender Kristian Kostrna was shown a red card.

Eighth-ranked Sered was easy pickings for Slovan Bratislava. Argentinian defenseman Vernon De Marco scored twice in the first half and opened the door for his team to continue the barrage in the second as Slovan Bratislava whitewashed Sered 5-0.

FC DAC Dunajska Streda trails Bratislava by seven points after a 2-1 win over MFK Zemplin Michalovce, for the first victory in 2021. The whole match was under the home team’s control with the bottom-ranked visitors spoiling the clean sheet of Dunajska Streda’s goalkeeper in the 92nd minute by converting a penalty kick.

In Pohronie, the match against Trencin was heading for a goalless draw but visiting Bosnian and Herzegovina midfielder Hamza Catakovic converted on a counter-attack in the 85th minute, scoring on Trencin’s first shot on goal of the match.

Elsewhere, FK Senica put an end to its three-game losing streak and pushed its opponent MFK Ruzomberok to the bottom half of the standings after a 3-2 victory. Enditem