Speaker of Georgia’s parliament resigns.

Kakha Kuchava claims that she will remain a member of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

On Friday, the Georgian parliament’s speaker resigned.

Kakha Kuchava announced his resignation at the ruling Georgian Dream party’s central office in Tbilisi.

He stated that he made the decision after consulting with senior party figures, and that he would continue to work within and for the party.

Irakli Kobakhidze, the party’s chair, said that Kuchava would begin work on a major project about which the party would share more details later.

He stated that Kuchava would remain a member of the party’s political council and one of the party’s political leaders.

Shalva Papuashvili, the head of parliament’s Education and Science Committee, will be nominated to replace Kuchava, according to Kobakhidze.

*Ahmet Gencturk in Ankara wrote and contributed.