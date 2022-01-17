Speaking with Epstein and Maxwell’s victims brought back memories of being sexually assaulted when I was 12 years old.

When I was 12, I was sexually assaulted, and speaking with Epstein and Maxwell’s victims brought it all back to me.

Ranvir Singh, the host of Good Morning Britain, has revealed that she was sexually assaulted as a child.

Speaking with a victim of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein brought back memories for the 44-year-old.

Survivor Lisa Phillips, 43, tells Ranvir how Epstein assaulted her on his Caribbean island when she was 21 in an ITV documentary called Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, which premieres tomorrow.

“I just went along with it,” she admitted.

When you’re on an island, you’re not going to kick, scream, fight, or yell.”

“Speaking with Lisa brought up something that happened to me when I was 12,” Ranvir explained.

“It happened once — and that person is no longer alive — so I know what it’s like and why you’d never want to bring it up again.”