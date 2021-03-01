Special study unveils what China has to share on fighting poverty

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — China’s history-making success in poverty alleviation has gone beyond established anti-poverty theories and can provide fresh perspectives and experiences for the global fight against poverty, said a research paper released on Sunday.

The poverty reduction miracle has given birth to a new field of study, according to the report titled “Chinese Poverty Alleviation Studies: A Political Economy Perspective” released by New China Research (NCR), the think tank of Xinhua News Agency.

The report, drawing on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s discourses on poverty alleviation as the ideological and theoretical foundations, decodes the “winning formula” in China’s anti-poverty fight, explores the rationale behind the fight and discusses its global implications.

“Based on our national conditions and following the law of poverty reduction, China has adopted a series of extraordinary policies and measures and constructed a whole set of systems covering policy, work and institutions, blazing a poverty reduction path and forming an anti-poverty theory with Chinese characteristics,” it cited Xi as saying.

Over the past eight years, China’s final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line have all been lifted out of poverty. The country has met the poverty eradication target set out in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

Chinese poverty reduction showcases a political economy theory of distribution conducive to both poverty reduction and development, which aims to maintain the goal of national common prosperity by building a “pro-poor market” in which the government, market and society jointly work to emancipate the productivity of the poor and make them contributors to growth, it said.

In precise poverty alleviation, the “visible hand” of a capable government is not a “restless hand” but an essential “enabling hand,” the report said, noting that an effective pro-poor market is not a distortion of the market, but a reconstruction of the market.

Calling China a “learner, beneficiary and innovator of global poverty alleviation theories,” the report summarized foreign experts’ views of Chinese inspirations for the world as “5Ds:” Determined Leadership, Detailed Blueprint, Development Oriented, Data-based Governance and Decentralized Delivery.

“China, based on its own experience and theoretical ideas in poverty alleviation, is giving back to the human cause of ending poverty and providing a new reference for other countries and regions,” it said. Enditem