Specialized hospital in Wuhan accepts new patients infected with coronavirus

WUHAN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — More than 200 patients infected with the novel coronavirus were transfered Saturday to a 1,000-bed hospital built in 10 days in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in China.

Replicating Beijing’s SARS treatment model in 2003, Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital is one of the two newly-constructed makeshift hospitals dedicated to treating patients infected with the virus.

The first batch of patients were transferred to Huoshenshan Hospital on Feb. 4. A total of 1,400 medical staff from the armed forces are tasked with treating patients in the hospital.