Spectators injured as fireworks display goes wrong, hits crowd at Indian temple (VIDEO)

At least 17 people, including women and children, were injured when a pyrotechnic display went awry at an Indian temple, according to local media reports citing police.

The accident occurred as a crowd gathered to watch fireworks at the Nadakkavu Devi temple in Kochi (Kerala state) on Wednesday night.

A video of the incident shows firecrackers shooting toward spectators, who screamed and ducked for cover as sparks rained down on them.

Several people injured in a firework blast at Nadakkavu Devi Temple, Tripunithura on Wednesday night #Kochi#[email protected]/PEXlEtvkOj — Arun M (@arun_TNIE) January 29, 2020

“When the fireworks display began, a part of a firecracker landed amid a group of spectators and burst,” said a police official quoted by local media.

Reports suggest at least 17 people were injured, including a 9-year-old girl. They were transported to a local hospital. It is said that one of the women suffered serious burns of the legs, and others’ wounds are minor.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!