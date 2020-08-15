Speed camera van is shunted through hedge while parking up to catch drivers going above 30mph limit

THIS is the freak accident that spared motorists from speeding fines when a truck rear-ended a police camera van through a hedge.

Footage which has gone viral shows drivers whooping with joy as they pass the beleaguered Lincolnshire Police vehicle.

The cop driving the van had been steering onto a grass verge to park up and catch road users failing to observe the 30mph limit through the market town of Horncastle, near Lincoln.

But the spot was so well concealed that a pick-up truck driver did not spot the van slowing down.

The large vehicle gave the van a glancing blow, shunting it right through the hedge into the large front garden of a detached house.

Passing motorists filmed the accident at 9am yesterday on Boston Road, a 30mph road which runs through the town.

The man who captured most of the footage insists he was a passenger in another vehicle and was not filming while he was driving.

He said: “It was pulling in to the verge to park up to start doing his camera work and it ended up in the hedge. Luckily no one was going past at the time.

“There is damage to both the vans but fortunately no one is hurt.”

Social media users believe the camera crew must have not had time to apply the handbrake for the van to have travelled so far after the collision.

The van is operated by Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership.

They have so far declined to comment.