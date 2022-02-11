Spending by the government on companies in London and the South East jeopardizes the ‘Levelling Up’ agenda.

The ‘Levelling Up’ agenda is jeopardized by government spending going to companies in London and the South East.

According to a recent study, suppliers in London and the South East receive more government contracts than the rest of England combined.

Government procurement spending is disproportionately concentrated in the South of England, according to experts, who believe that the uneven distribution of around £300 billion in annual funds could stymie the ‘Levelling Up’ agenda.

According to data from Tussel, a government contract tracker, suppliers in the South of England received 70% of all central government contracts and 63% of all local government contracts in the previous year.

London-based businesses received nearly half of all central government funds, while businesses in the South East received more than twice as much as businesses in the rest of England.

Many firms in the South of England use local subcontractors or workers to complete contracts, but experts have warned that towns and cities are losing money that could be used to boost local economies.

Government procurement accounts for about a third of all government spending, and includes everything from stationery and medicine to school and road construction, as well as back-office services like IT and human resources.

Plans to reform the UK’s procurement system have been repeatedly postponed, with the Procurement Bill expected to be published after the Queen’s Speech in May.

As part of his new job as Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, Jacob Rees-Mogg is likely to take over the portfolio.

The plans, according to a government official, are intended to break the country’s reliance on a few large suppliers, speed up decision-making, and spread contracts more evenly across the country: “We need to make things like the Vaccine Taskforce the rule, not the exception.”

Government procurement could be used as a key “leveling up” tool, according to Janet Williamson, senior policy officer at the TUC, if specific conditions were attached to contracts, such as an obligation to hire a certain number of people from the area or to partner with a smaller local company.

“Government spending and procurement, wherever they happen to be,” she said, “can really create or maintain good quality local jobs.”

“And if the procurement includes job quality criteria, that means all of the jobs.”

