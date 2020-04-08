Spirit AeroSystems ceases production for Boeing jets indefinitely

(Reuters) – Spirit AeroSystems Boeing’s top supplier said on Wednesday that it had suspended production for the aircraft manufacturer indefinitely and will take leave from employees who support Boeing programs in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Spirit’s announcement will take place days after Boeing stopped producing its 787 Dreamliner aircraft, citing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing has already stopped producing its smaller 737 MAX aircraft, which are waiting for government approval to make a profit after two fatal crashes.

Spirit previously announced plans to shutdown Boeing production for a period of two weeks through April 8.

In January, the company announced plans to fire 2,800 people in its marquee in Wichita as the 737 MAX grounding lengthened.

