Spis Knights, Levice Patriots win Slovak basketball playoff semi openers

BRATISLAVA, April 24 (Xinhua) — The playoff semifinals in the Slovak basketball premiership SBL got underway on Saturday and the two favorites, Spis Knights and Levice Patriots, used their home-court advantage to take the 1-0 lead.

Levice Patriots, the winners of the regular season, beat the young but ambitious team of Inter Bratislava 85-65 thanks to a strong third period.

Spis Knights, the runners-up of the regular season, had a slow start but also produced a superb third period to overcome Iskra Svit 93-83. Enditem