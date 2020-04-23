Split in Sudan’s ruling political coalition

KHARTOUM, Sudan

Sudan’s ruling political coalition, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), saw a split on Thursday as one of the main political parties suspended its participation in the alliance.

The National Umma Party (NUP), headed by ex-Prime Minister Alsadig Almahdi and which led protests against former President Omar al-Bashir, has called for reformation in the pro-democracy coalition.

It urged the coalition to adopt a new “social contract” to push forward the transitional period that is supposed to end in 2022 with new general elections.

In a statement seen by Anadolu Agency, the NUP gave the coalition two weeks to respond to its demands.

“The FFC components have engaged in blame game and minor political tactics against each other,” the communique read. “Disputes over the economic reformation have worsened the situation … The current methodology of peace talks will end with nothing.”

The FFC is a coalition of a number of opposition parties that organized the popular protests against Bashir, and pushed the army to remove him in April 2019.

The Transitional Military Council and the FFC signed a power-sharing agreement in August 2019. They are tasked to reform the economy, appoint civilian governors and a transitional parliament, as well as dismantle the Bashir regime. However, there are disagreements over the implementation between civilians and the military.