Splitit teams with Visa on payments

Buy now, pay later company Splitit says it is partnering with Visa, becoming an early adopter of Visa’s instalment payment solutions API that lets cardholders divide their purchases into smaller payments.

Visa announced the instalment solutions program last year as buy now, pay later services such as SplitIt, Afterpay and Klarna gained more popularity in the marketplace.

Splitit managing director Brad Paterson said the partnership makes it clear Visa was interested in partnering with buy now, pay later services rather than competing with them.

“We feel it was a great match for aligning our mutual interests,” he said. “It’s another reinforcement of our business model.”

Splitit says it is unlike other buy now pay later companies in that it does not issue new debt for shoppers.

At 1130 AEDT, Splitit shares were down 4.1 per cent to 35.5 cents, amid another big downturn in the market.