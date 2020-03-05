Spokesperson refutes U.S. Fox News host demanding apology from China for coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Thursday refuted a Fox News host demanding an apology from China for the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying the relevant remarks were preposterous and ridiculous, and fully revealed his arrogance, prejudice and ignorance toward China.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on Fox News host’s relevant remarks.

The epidemic is a common enemy of mankind and every patient of the virus, wherever he or she is, is a victim, Zhao said, adding that at present, people all over the world are working together to fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic. The World Health Organization has repeatedly said that stigmatization is more dangerous than coronavirus itself.

“What is the intention of certain individual and media to preach such an absurd logic?” Zhao asked.

There is no basis and no reason to demand an apology from China, Zhao said. “The origin of the virus is still undetermined. No matter where the virus originated, China and all the other affected countries are victims of the virus and face the challenge of containing its spread.”

“The H1N1 flu that broke out in the United States in 2009 spread to 214 countries and regions, killing at least 18,449 people that year. Who asked the United States to apologize?” Zhao asked.

Zhao said in its fight against the epidemic, China has conducted itself as a responsible country. “China’s strength, efficiency and speed in this fight have been widely praised by the international community.”

China is protecting the health and safety of not only its own people but also the rest of the world, and along the way made huge sacrifice and major contributions, he said.

To date, leaders of more than 170 countries and heads of over 40 international and regional organizations have sent messages of sympathy or issued statements of support for China. They also spoke highly of China’s anti-epidemic measures and the positive results, and the enormous sacrifices and contributions made to prevent the spread of the epidemic, he added.