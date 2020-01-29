Sporting boss Silas quizzed over Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd transfer after 1-0 win

Sporting boss Silas was once again quizzed over Bruno Fernandes and a potential move to Manchester United after Monday’s 1-0 win over Maritimo

Bruno Fernandes’ potential transfer to Manchester United looks set to drag on until the final hours of the transfer window.

And Sporting boss Silas was in no mood to talk about the deal in any detail after his side beat Maritimo 1-0.

Once again, United fans are hoping that Monday’s clash was Fernandes’ last for the Lisbon outfit.

But scepticism is high on social media after the midfielder’s apparent casual behaviour at full-time.

Silas was asked about Fernandes’ future but wouldn’t be drawn on whether a United move was still in the offing.

“I cannot confirm that it was the last game. I would like him to stay, but I cannot say whether he stays or not,” he told reporters.

“Bruno is a different player. He started to play in front, we went further behind.

“He sees things that no one sees. Diagonal movements, long passes.

“Further back, the opposing line drops further, because it starts to take passes.

“Any team that had Bruno and lost him would be resented.

“We will resent if we lose.”

United and Sporting remain in negotiations but are far apart in their respective valuations of the player.

The Portuguese side want to get as much money as possible for their star man and captain.

But despite Fernandes’ fine performances this season, former United star Michael Owen is worried the 26-year-old will be unable to replicate them at Old Trafford.

“I think players are turning up there and regressing as football players,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“I think that’s the most worrying aspect of it all.

“We can all sit here and agree or disagree, Alexis Sanchez was the best player in the Premier League for two, three seasons.

“I think we’d all agree that, he was brilliant. How can you go from that level to being so bad like that?

“You can go on and on and on. I can’t see any player in that team, in the last six, seven years that you think ‘We signed him, he’s now better, he’s getting better as a player’. If anything they stay the same or regress.

“It’s alright saying everything’s bad, but why is it bad? If you continue to splash money, Di Maria here, and all these great players – it’s not a coincidence that they’re all just going bad, or they’re bad signings.”