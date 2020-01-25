Sporting ‘convinced’ Man Utd will cave in during Bruno Fernandes transfer war

Manchester United have been chasing the Portuguese star for weeks and the clock is now ticking down to the transfer deadline on Friday at 11pm

Sporting Lisbon expect Manchester United to cave in as the transfer tug-of-war over midfielder Bruno Fernandes drags on.

United have been chasing Fernandes for weeks but a deal doesn’t appear close to completion.

Starsport understand Ed Woodward doesn’t want to pay more than €50m (£42m) for Fernandes.

They fear that overpaying now will cost them more in the long run as other clubs hike up asking prices for their targets.

Sporting are thought to be holding out for an eye-watering €80m (£62m) for the midfielder and a stalemate has ensued.

Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha report the Lisbon side are playing hardball because they are ‘convinced’ United will relent and ending paying close to what they want for Fernandes.

With the January transfer window closing next Friday at 11pm and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer down the bare bones as injuries bite, Sporting are prepared to sit and wait to get what they are after for the player.

Fernandes is understood to be keen to move this month, rather than waiting until the summer.

Sporting play Maritimo on Monday night and is remains to be seen if their prized asset will feature.

Agent Jorge Mendes said during the week he’s was sure a deal would go through this month.

‘I don’t know. If he doesn’t leave now, he will leave for sure in the summer because Sporting have already spoken with other clubs,” he said.

“Something will happen but I am not sure if now or at the end of the season.

Former Sporting Lisbon, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal is full of praise for Fernandes.

“He is a player from another planet, the planet of Portugal is very small to him in this moment, he’s an extraordinary player,” he said on TalkSPORT.

“Bruno is the best player in the league, he’s miles ahead of the others.

“He is a complete player, and if you ask me to compare Bruno with a player, I will say Frank Lampard.”