Sporting Lisbon manager sends Manchester United Bruno Fernandes prediction

Bruno Fernandes has now scored three goals in three games for Manchester United following his £67m January transfer, but his former manager at Sporting Lisbon insists he is just getting started

Sporting Lisbon manager Silas has revealed Bruno Fernandes is a talent unlike he has overseen before after his rip-roaring start to life at Manchester United .

Portugal midfielder Fernandes left Sporting for United in January in a £67m deal after months of speculation.

And he has clearly hasn’t needed any time to adjust to life in Manchester, scoring three goals already for the club.

Fernandes’ immediate form hasn’t come as a surprise to his old boss Silas though, who says the 26-year-old will help him go on to achieve great things in the Premier League.

“Was there any doubt that Bruno Fernandes was going to arrive at Manchester United and be what he is? He will do more,” Silas said.

“Imagine in a few months, when he is more integrated.

“I saw him training every day, honestly, I’ve never seen a player like Bruno, who spent an hour practicing shots after training. I had to say ‘Bruno, that’s enough’.

“When he goes to a team like that, which is also good, it’s normal. He’s very outgoing, can adapt easily.”

Fernandes was equally as confident that he was just getting started after he scored for the third successive game during the 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday.

“It was a difficult game and I think one point can be good, but three points would be better,” the Portuguese said.

“We played a good game in the first half, in the second half we need to have more of the ball and not give it away.

“I think we also created a lot of chances in the second half,” he said.

“In the last minutes we had some chances to score, especially the one with Ighalo. If we score there we would be talking about a different situation.

“Also, I had some shots outside the box and I can do much better. But obviously the game goes like this and now we need to focus on the game against Derby.”