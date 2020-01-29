Sporting Lisbon tell Bruno Fernandes Man Utd have been ‘disrespectful’

Bruno Fernandes is now open to staying at Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season, despite prolonged interest from Manchester United

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly told Bruno Fernandes that Manchester United are being ‘disrespectful’ to him by refusing to increase their offer.

Fernandes has been the Red Devils’ number one transfer target this month but talks have seemingly stalled over the move, with United unwilling to meet Sporting’s valuation.

Now, transfer expert Duncan Castles is reporting that the 25-year-old is prepared to stay put in Portugal until the end of the season as a result.

“I’m hearing that Bruno is more on board with remaining until the summer,” Castles said on Reach PLC’s Transfer Window podcast.

“I’ve been told that Sporting have been talking to the player and trying to convince him that an offer of €55m and the initial offer of €50m is disrespectful to him as a player and if you compare that fee with the money Manchester United put down in the summer to buy a right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a centre-back, Harry Maguire, the offer undervalues Bruno as a player and therefore he should consider whether that’s the club he definitely wants to go to.

“I’m told there are now discussions between the two clubs over bonus structure. United have been offering

more achievable bonuses than they did in addition to their initial €50m offer.

“Sporting aren’t happy with those as yet I’m told and for example Sporting are saying ‘You’re now including bonuses based on Manchester United qualifying for the Champions League’, previous bonuses were based on Manchester United winning the Champions League but they’re now including bonuses based on qualifying.

“But they’re saying ‘Well, look, in the last six seasons you have qualified for the Champions League through league position just twice, so we don’t consider bonuses based on Champions League qualification to be easily attainable, please think about restructuring those’.”

Speaking earlier this week, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the club’s transfer business, saying: “I haven’t got any updates for you on transfers.

“Yeah, I think it was a waste [of a question]. I gave you the option, but I haven’t got anything to say now.

“My mind is just on the game [against Manchester City].”