Sports clubs slam grants scheme after missing out on grants despite scoring close to 100 per cent

Sporting clubs were denied funding under the Sport Australia scheme despite meeting almost 100 per cent of the requirements.

Some of the clubs who missed out spent precious time and resources pouring over documents to give themselves the best chance at getting a grant under the scheme.

During the process to decide which clubs would receive funding, Sport Australia ranked them on a points system out of 100.

Sports Australia set their threshold for grant approval at 74 out of 100 or higher.

Some of the desperate clubs which were rejected received scores above 90 points, only to learn clubs with scores in the 50s were selected over them.

Cherry Gardens Ironbank Recreation Ground in South Australia applied for a $480,621 grant to build new changerooms.

The grounds are home to more than 600 members and are used by football, netball, tennis and cricket clubs.

They scored 94 out of 100, and president Andy Adams told AdelaideNow they’re in desperate need of the funding.

‘A lot of hard work from volunteers and members went into writing application,’ he said.

‘It’s quite heartbreaking actually.’

President of the Goolwa District Pony Club, James Meyer, described the sport’s rort scandal as a ‘real shame.’

He and his club had applied for $40,000 to build a new shed.

‘We tried to keep it a relativity modest application, we weren’t reaching for the stars,’ he said.

‘To hear that the process has been tinkered with and influenced in ways that perhaps doesn’t meet the integrity process that you presume is involved is a real shame.

Colac Otway Shire also applied for a $500,000 grant and received a rating of 95 out of 100 but still missed out.

The former sports minister is under pressure for politicising the $100 million grants program which favoured marginal seats before last year’s federal election.

Documents obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald also found 94 of 223 projects deemed ‘successful’ in the first round would have fallen short of Sport Australia’s target score.

Labor sports spokesman Don Farrell said they had full support of the cross bench to launch a Senate inquiry.

‘Communities that were cheated by this government deserve answers. They deserve an apology,’ Senator Farrell said.

‘They deserve to have confidence this type of rorting doesn’t happen again.’

The ABC on Tuesday reported Sport Australia told Senator McKenzie’s office last year, two months before the election, the agency’s independence was at risk.

It’s the latest in a long line of damaging revelations after a damning auditor-general’s report found many of Sport Australia’s recommended projects were rejected by the minister.

In the third round of the program, 73 per cent of projects given funding were not recommended by the agency.

Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Philip Gaetjens is investigating the scheme to see if ministerial rules were broken.

He’s also scrutinising a $36,000 grant Senator McKenzie awarded to a Victorian shooting club to which she belonged.

Scott Morrison said he didn’t have advice on whether Sport Australia expressed concern to the government about the scheme.

Asked if he supported Senator McKenzie remaining in his cabinet, the prime minister said she would remain.

‘Well, we have a process which I’m following and she remains in the cabinet,’ he said.

‘I initiated that process well over a week ago now and I’ll wait to receive the report.’