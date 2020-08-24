Sports Community Including NFL Star React From Kristaps Porzingis’ Ejection

The opening game of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks had a little dash of controversy. As the Clippers edged the Mavericks 118-110, many questioned the officiating that happened involving a debatable ejection to star big man Kristaps Porzingis.

The uproar was apparent on social media as even NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes had to publicly disagree with the call that took place.

“That’s trash man,” Mahomes tweeted.

The ejection happened early in the third quarter as Porzingis confronted Marcus Morris who was in a little scuffle between Luka Doncic. While the situation did not escalate to anything worse, the officials imposed a double technical on Morris and Porzingis. The decision led to ejecting the Mavericks big man, as it was his second technical of the evening.

“I saw him getting into Luka’s face and I didn’t like that,” Porzingis said after the game, by way of ESPN.

The seven-foot-three star already had 14 points and six rebounds before he was removed from the game during the 9:10 mark of the third quarter.

“That’s why I reacted. That’s a smart, smart thing to do from their part. I’ve just got to be smarter and control my emotions the next time,” Porzingis added.

Several people from the NBA community also reacted to such a harsh and unexpected decision from the officials.

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was one of them as he was in disbelief on how such a decision was made.

Current superstars who were tuning in the game couldn’t believe the call from the referees. This includes Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeting how he felt about the decision.

Other players and analysts also chipped into the discussion as the early ejection caused a huge stir online.

The Clippers ended up winning the game care of a balanced scoring effort from their star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The duo combined for 56 points as Leonard notched 29 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals. This was paired up well with George’s 27 points.

The Mavericks are looking to bounce back in the succeeding games as they’re hoping Luka Doncic remains hot from the field. The young star notched a playoff record as the highest scoring output in a playoff debut with 42 points.