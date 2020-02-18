Sports rorts: Tasmania senator Jacqui Lambie criticises Scott Morrison

Maverick senator Jacqui Lambie has demanded the government release its report into the sports grants scandal and said public trust in politicians has collapsed.

The report by the cabinet office looked into allegations the government handed funding to sports clubs to help win seats in the May 2019 federal election.

Cabinet secretary Phil Gaetjens, who wrote the report for the Prime Minister, said there were ‘significant shortcomings’ in the grants process – but has refused to release his findings publicly, sparking a furious backlash.

Independent Senator Lambie, 48, slammed the government during Q&A on Monday night.

‘Don’t say “there is nothing to see here” when millions of Australians can quite clearly see there is something to see here,’ she said.

‘We have got a report that they won’t release. If there is nothing wrong with that report and there is nothing to see here, then release it.’

Senator Lambie, who represents Tasmania, also slammed Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the saga.

‘Trust comes with leadership and in this country we’re lacking leadership,’ she said.

‘I don’t know how you teach your children to have trust when my generation and the one below does not trust those people in high office.

‘If you make a mistake come out and be honest… and go back and fix it.’

Senator Lambie was then accused of hypocrisy by a member of the audience.

A woman pointed out that she kept secret her deal with the government in December that saw her vote to repeal medevac, laws which let refugees held offshore come to Australia for treatment.

The woman accused her of being ‘sucked into the vortex of secrecy that is our current Government’.

Senator Lambie said the case was different because she could not talk about her deal as there were ‘national security implications’.

‘This has been very tough for me. I asked in Parliament for people to trust me and to give me some time,’ she said.

‘For somebody that likes to get it off their chest straight away… it is really playing on me and I’m really struggling with it.

‘But I’m also very aware of the national security implications that come along with that.

‘I know I’m asking a big ask and I did it last year standing up, but I just can’t say anything.’

Asked how she can criticise the government over secrecy while keeping a secret herself, she claimed she had a good record on transparency while the government does not.

‘The Government has no credits left on the board. It’s as simple as that,’ she said.

The report by Phil Gaetjens looked into how then sports minister Senator Bridget McKenzie awarded sports grants in 2018 and early 2019 – after the auditor-general found the awards had a bias towards marginal government seats.

In a senate inquiry, Mr Gaetjens said key flaws in the process were the lack of transparency for applicants and the disconnect between the process run by Sport Australia and the one run in the minister’s office.

‘This lack of transparency, coupled with the significant divergences between projects recommended by Sport Australia and those approved by the Minister have given rise to concerns about the funding decision making.’

Mr Gaetjens revealed the auditor-general did not provide any information to him that was used for its audit.

‘My advice to the prime minister was based on my analysis of information provided to me by Sport Australia, Senator McKenzie and the senator’s staff which related to her decision-making.’

He said he had concluded that ‘in exercising her role as decision maker for the program, Senator McKenzie acted within the remit of the guidelines’.

Senator McKenzie has since resigned from cabinet after Mr Gaetjens found she did not properly declare conflicts of interest.

‘I did find that Senator McKenzie breached the (ministerial) standards by failing to declare her memberships of two organisations and that she had an actual conflict of interest when awarding funding to one of those organisations, the Wangaratta Clay Target Club, which was neither declared to the prime minister nor managed,’ he wrote.

Luxury sports clubs in prestigious suburbs across Australia have raked in millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded grants, while poor clubs were left with nothing.

The sports rorts scandal engulfing Nationals deputy leader Bridget McKenzie saw hefty grants from the federal government’s $100million Community Sport Infrastructure scheme dished out to yacht clubs, pony clubs and even a golf club in Sydney’s affluent northern beaches.

But those in many less-affluent areas came away empty-handed, despite needing desperate maintenance work to even stay open.

Bayview Golf Club in the upmarket Sydney suburb of Mona Vale was gifted $140,000, despite raking in annual subscriptions of up to $2,830 each from its wealthy members.

It boasts of enjoying a ‘recently built state of the art clubhouse’ complete with a ‘stylish members lounge, restaurant and bar’.

Meanwhile, the likes of Cumberland Council, home to Sydney’s poorest suburb Yennora, received a pitiful $35,075 in two small grants.

This is in stark contrast to the lavish $500,000 gifted to Mosman Rowing Club, in one of Sydney’s richest areas, so it can extend its pontoon.

While families in Yennora struggle to get by on a median income of just $19,000, Mosman residents enjoy $73,820 on average.

A similarly exclusive boat club, the Vaucluse Sailing Club, was given $50,000 to buy, among other things, new lighting.

The Byron Bay Cycling Club – a favourite with affluent businessmen wearing lycra – also benefited to the tune of $230,000.

The Main Ridge Pony Club in the picturesque Melbourne suburb of Mornington Peninsula – located in the electorate of health minister Greg Hunt – also raked in $30,000.

The nearby Mordialloc Sailing Club also walked away with $15,000.

Melbourne’s most affluent suburb, Camberwell, also did remarkably well from the controversial handouts.

The East Camberwell Tennis Club got $90,000, the Camberwell Junior Football Club received $10,520, the South Camberwell Tennis Club was handed $15,000 and the Camberwell Hockey Club raked in $38,000.

Northbridge Sailing Club, in Sydney’s affluent Middle Harbour, was also gifted a huge $75,000 grant.

In contrast, the council for the Melbourne suburb of Wyndham, known for incredibly high levels of illness and poverty, didn’t receive a cent.

Likewise, the working class Coledale Waves soccer club, used by 1,200 players a week, was left with nothing.

Despite having no women’s changing room, poor lighting and unsuitable playing surfaces, the club’s application was rejected in favour of pony clubs and yacht facilities.

One of the coaches said their detailed application to the scheme took more than 100 painstaking hours.

‘Because of our increased playing numbers, we need to radically improve our facilities and infrastructure,’ coach Martin Smith told ABC.

‘We were aware of the criteria and felt we had a very strong case for matching the criteria.

‘We weren’t aware the minister’s discretion might come into play.’

Brothers Rugby Club in Queensland, one of Australia’s most prestigious rugby institutions, also received a whopping $500,000 of taxpayers’ money.