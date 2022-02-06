Spotify has taken down 70 episodes of Joe Rogan’s show after he was chastised for using the N-word and comparing black neighborhoods to the Planet of the Apes.

Spotify has pulled 70 Joe Rogan episodes after he was chastised for using the N-word and comparing a black neighborhood to the Planet of the Apes.

A number of artists, including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and, most recently, India.Arie, have removed their music from the streaming service.

According to multiple reports, the 70 episodes that were pulled were recorded between 2009 and 2018.

Rogan apologized for his use of the word and slurs in an Instagram video posted on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of nonsense from previous podcast episodes that I wish I hadn’t said or said differently.”

“This is my interpretation of the worst of it,” reads the caption.

Rogan describes his use of the N-word as the “most regretful and shameful thing” he’s ever had to discuss publicly.

“It’s not my word.”

I’m well aware of that now, but I used it in that way for a long time.

“I never used it in a racist manner because I am not a racist.”

He also claims that the clips in the viral montage were “taken out of context” from 12 years of podcast episodes, and that he hasn’t spoken about it in years.

The apology comes after India.Arie announced on Thursday that she would be removing her music from the streaming service in a series of videos on her Instagram account.

From episodes of his podcast, the Grammy winner shared a montage of clips of Rogan using the N-word, as well as a video of Rogan comparing a Black neighborhood to the Planet of the Apes.

Despite Rogan’s claims that the clips were taken out of context, Arie asserts that “he shouldn’t be uttering the word.”

“Don’t say it in any situation.”

Don’t say anything.”

“Spotify is built on the back of music streaming,” she says in one of the videos, now saved to a highlight called Boycott.

Rogan says, “I don’t want to generate money that pays.”

“Simply remove me from the equation.”

That’s where I’m at right now.”

In addition to the newly resurfaced racial slurs, Rogan has been chastised for spreading false information about Covid on his podcast, which he has been producing since 2009.

Arie says she understands why people are leaving the platform because of the Covid misinformation.

In the video, she says, “I think they should.”

“I also believe Joe Rogan has the right to say whatever he wants.”

“I also believe that I have the right to express myself.”

“I’m relieved to be heard.”

The US Sun has reached out to Spotify for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

