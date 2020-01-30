Spotlight: Billie Eilish dominates 2020 Grammy Awards, sweeping all four major categories

by Tan Jingjing, Gao Shan

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — American singer Billie Eilish dominated the 62nd Grammy Awards here on Sunday, sweeping all four major categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Eilish, 18, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, is the second artist ever to win all four top categories after Christopher Cross in 1981. She is also the youngest solo performer to ever win Album of the Year.

She snagged Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Bad Guy,” and Album of the Year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Eilish also took home Best Pop Vocal Album.

She won a total of five of the six awards for which she was nominated, and only lost Best Pop Solo Performance, which ended up going to Lizzo for “Truth Hurts.”

“So many other songs deserve this… This is my first Grammys. I never ever thought this would happen in my whole life,” said Eilish after accepting the award for Song of the Year.

Her brother Finneas O’Connell accepted the award with Eilish for Song of the Year, saying they recorded together in a bedroom in their family home.

“This is to all the kids that are making music in their bedroom today,” he said, holding the trophy. “You’re going to get one of these.”

Eilish had six nominations heading into Sunday after Lizzo, who had eight nominations this year, the most of any artist.

Other big winners on Sunday night included Lil Nas X, who won Video of the Year for “Old Town Road,” and Lizzo, who scooped up three prizes, including Best Pop Solo Performance for her breakout hit “Truth Hurts.”

Chinese pianist Lang Lang joined the ceremony to present “I Sing the Body Electric” from the 1980 movie musical about students at a performing arts high school, together with other artists such as Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, Gary Clark Jr., Misty Copeland and Common.

The Grammys took place at the Staples Center, where NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day, played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Hours before the show, the news of Bryant’s and his daughter’s death led to gasps in the press room.

During the pre-telecast for the Grammy Awards, a moment of silence was observed for Bryant.

Lizzo opened the ceremony and, along with host Alicia Keys, paid tribute to Bryant. “Tonight is for Kobe,” Lizzo announced as the show began.

“I would like everybody to take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support,” Keys said.

Several other performers, including Lil Nas X, DJ Khaled and Run-DMC, paid tribute to the NBA star during the ceremony by holding his jersey aloft.

The 62nd Grammy Awards nominees were selected from more than 20,000 submissions across 84 categories.

As the only peer-selected music award, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.