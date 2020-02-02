Spotlight: China rejects U.S., UK accusation on Syria in Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — China’s UN envoy on Wednesday refuted accusations by U.S. and British envoys regarding the latest humanitarian crisis in Syria, calling the accusations do not square with the fact and makes no sense.

Speaking at a Security Council meeting, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun stressed that political settlement is the fundamental way to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Noting the current humanitarian crisis is a tragedy for the Syrian people, and a tragedy for the international community, Zhang said the parties should demonstrate a responsible and constructive attitude on the Syrian humanitarian issue.

“The US and the UK are abusing the Security Council to criticize China and others. China rejects their baseless accusations,” Zhang said.

He said their accusations do not square with the facts. Due to the high sensitivity of the humanitarian issue in Syria, members of the Security Council have held consultations for many times and it was difficult to reach consensus. The Security Council had to vote several times.

In order to avoid confrontation, China tried to bridge differences among relevant parties, playing a coordinating role in between to seek a solution, he added.

“After rounds of consultations, a solution was found. It may not be the most satisfactory one to all parties, but it is the way to solve the problem under the circumstances.”

China is glad that a solution has been found and China has played its role which is recognized by the Council members, said the Chinese ambassador, adding that “the accusations against China are totally unwarranted.”

Speaking of the votes, Zhang said all countries have the right to make decision based on their own positions. The United States and Britain also voted against the other draft, he added. “It is the US and the UK who should shoulder the responsibility on Syria.”

“We hope all parties will take up the responsibility, avoid politicizing the humanitarian issue, make real efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria and give human rights and humanitarianism back to the Syrian people,” Zhang said.

Abusing the council for finger pointing does not help solve any problem, but only aggravates confrontation, he said.

The Security Council on Wednesday had a meeting on Syria. UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock told the council that the humanitarian situation in the northeast remains difficult.

The UN Security Council on Jan. 10 re-authorized the cross-border aid mechanism for the Syrian people, which expires at midnight that day, after heated discussion. The vote came after the council failed to re-authorize the mechanism on Dec. 20, 2019 as a result of division among members.

Deputy permanent representative of Britain to the United Nations Jonathan Allen on Wednesday accused the decision by China and Russia to veto one of the humanitarian resolutions in the Security Council, saying the United Nations can no longer use the border crossings into the northeast and south of Syria.