Spotlight: COVID-19 epidemic slowing in some countries

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) — The global tally of COVID-19 cases have climbed to over 1.3 million, while the death toll topped 70,000 as of Tuesday morning.

As the pandemic continues to grip the world, signs of mitigation have emerged in certain countries.

South Korea only reported 47 new COVID-19 cases compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,331.

The newly confirmed cases stayed below 50 for the second consecutive day. Of the total, 17 were imported cases.

Switzerland reported 552 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest increase in the past two weeks.

Data shows that this is the fourth day of decline in newly confirmed cases in the country. On April 2, the reported number was 1,128, and the following three days saw a rise of 1,036, 975 and 822 cases, respectively.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iran rose by 2,274 to reach 60,500 on Monday, the sixth consecutive day of slowing growth.

Malaysia reported 236 cases recovered from COVID-19 on Monday, the highest in a single day since the outbreak, and 131 newly confirmed cases. Recoveries have exceeded new cases.

New Zealand Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare announced Tuesday that the state of national emergency will be extended a second time for a further seven days.

The initial declaration was made on March 25, and the seven-day declaration can be extended as many times as necessary. It does not change the length of the Alert Level 4 lockdown. New Zealand entered the national lockdown on March 26, which will last for at least four weeks.

However, the promised “gradual and controlled” reopening of Denmark will begin on April 15, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Monday.

“Today we will introduce the first cautious phase of a reopening of Denmark. That requires stable numbers and responsible behavior,” the prime minister said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, the United States faces a difficult road ahead. The number of deaths from COVID-19 of the country surpassed 10,000 on Monday night U.S. Eastern Time, as total cases topped 368,000, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

The state of New York recorded 130,689 cases and 4,758 fatalities. Other states with over 10,000 cases include New Jersey, Michigan, California, Louisiana, Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Illinois.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to intensive care on Monday night after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street said.

Johnson has asked British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him, a Downing Street spokesman said.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

Brazil’s southeastern state of Sao Paulo, the most populated and hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, decided to extend lockdown measures through April 22, Governor Joao Doria said on Monday.

“There will be an extension starting Wednesday, April 8 until the 22nd,” said Doria, adding measures to step up social distancing could also be announced.

“No gatherings of people will be allowed,” said Doria, warning “the police will be able to take action to prevent people from gathering in public places.”

Of Brazil’s total number of 486 fatalities from the virus as of late Sunday, 275 were in Sao Paulo, which is home to 46 million people.