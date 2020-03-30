Spotlight: Local California business helps battle COVID-19 around world

by Julia Pierrepont III

LOS ANGELES, March 29 (Xinhua) — A southern California company, has found itself unexpectedly on the frontlines of the battle against the global COVID-19 health crisis, and the employees have been working overtime to help friends and clients all over the globe.

“We’ve been increasing our capacity and dealing with the craziness that is happening everywhere as the outbreak is spreading,” Roy Paulson, president of the company, told Xinhua gravely in a recent interview.

“We are shipping record numbers of orders every day,” he added. “And still can’t keep up.”

As a local firm in Temecula, California, Paulson’s was founded in 1947 by the president’s father to make toy goggles for kids, then expanded into racing goggles for the U.S. National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, and over time, moved into manufacturing high-end personal protective equipment (PPE), making a name for itself in high quality protective face shields, breathing masks and goggles for healthcare practitioners, firefighters, police, arc welders, and industrial workers, which are now sold in 70 different countries.

When COVID-19 first broke out in January, Chinese health officials were faced with the daunting challenge of finding millions of essential medical supplies, such as protective masks, face shields, goggles, full-body protection suits, respirators of various kinds, disinfectants, thermometers, latex gloves, and other protective products and health accessories to help them combat the virus.

Paulson heard early on about the seriousness of the COVID-19 spread in China and was deeply concerned. He told Xinhua he’d been travelling to China for many times over a decade and had developed many clients who have long since been friends.

“I enjoy my visits to China. I was deeply concerned about my friends and colleagues over there and was so glad our company was in a position to help,” Paulson said.

Understanding the urgency, he immediately contacted his distributor in China and offered to ramp up production to provide Chinese hospitals and officials with their higher-rated PPE devices.

The company shouldered the extra costs it took to ramp up production virtually overnight and also added round-the-clock shifts that enabled them to deliver over a million parts in record time to China.

However, less than three months later, COVID-19 has marched around the globe, sweeping through Europe and America.

Paulson’s is now churning out products for friends and clients far closer to home.

“The Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Los Angeles called recently to say they were running low on face-shields used for infectious disease control and could they send a driver to our factory to pick up 500 pieces immediately,” said Paulson.

In the particular instance, the company still had certain items in stock, and were able to accommodate the orders, but Paulson was quick to point out that it is now the exception.

“Now, countries all over the world are clamoring for our products, including Southeast Asia, Italy, Germany, France, etc.,” he explained.

“No one was prepared for this,” he added. “Europe is in chaos right now and the U.S., not far behind. With the type of emergency and dire circumstances that the world is in now, everyone wants their orders immediately,” he explained. “But we can only produce so many per day, even with three round-the-clock shifts.”

“We’re shipping orders out on an allocation basis … We can’t help everyone, but we can do the best we can,” Paulson said.

“Here in the U.S., look at the stock market and it gives you an idea of people’s concerns … And it’s starting to look like this is going to last longer here, so we have to be prepared for a longer stretch when everyone still needs our products,” he said.

U.S.-based conglomerates, Honeywell and 3M, are Paulson’s largest clients, and the company has also a large roster of smaller customers, which all screamed for products.

“I give pep talks to my employees every day and say, ‘Think of this like wartime and we just have to stay the course and get through this together,'” Paulson told Xinhua.

He applauded his hardworking employees for having the guts and the loyalty to keep coming to work each day. “We are considered ‘Essential Emergency Services,’ so we’re exempt from the Governor’s ‘stay at home’ order,” he said. “We need to stay open to keep making these emergency products,” he said.

“But we also need to protect our 160 employees,” he said and adhered to strict precautions and safety measures of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It would be devastating to get coronavirus in our own workforce,” Paulson said. “But it’s worth it to stay open because we are getting the orders out and saving a lot of lives.”