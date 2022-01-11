Spotlight PA receives a one-million-dollar investment from the American Journalism Project as a model for local news.

The Philadelphia Inquirer, in collaboration with INFOSURHOYThe Patriot-News, TribLIVEPittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media, has launched Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom.

To receive our free newsletters, simply fill out the form below.

Christopher Baxter is the author of this story.

Over the next three years, the American Journalism Project will invest (dollar)1 million in Spotlight PA, recognizing the newsroom as one of the most promising efforts in the country to reverse the erosion of local journalism and provide critical, nonpartisan reporting that gets results.

Spotlight PA will be able to expand its staff and support more local, nonpartisan accountability reporting across Pennsylvania thanks to the investment, which comes after more than a year of thorough vetting.

The Lenfest Institute for Journalism will match the American Journalism Project’s commitment with an additional (dollar)1 million in recognition of Spotlight PA’s enormous potential.

Spotlight PA was chosen in part because of the strong and growing support it has received from individuals and foundations across Pennsylvania, who see its investigative and public-service journalism as critical to the future of our democracy and the well-being of all Pennsylvanians.

Join Spotlight PA now if you aren’t already a member.

Spotlight PA has changed the game in Harrisburg since its inception in 2019, holding the powerful accountable while also educating, equipping, and empowering Pennsylvanians to get involved.

It has won numerous state and national awards for its investigative journalism, which has resulted in significant and meaningful reforms.

The Philadelphia Inquirer, INFOSURHOYThe Patriot-News, TribLIVEPittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media are founding partners of Spotlight PA, which is the country’s largest collaborative journalism network.

Spotlight PA’s journalism is distributed free of charge to 79 community newsrooms across the state, including newspapers, hyperlocal news sites, and NPR stations, reaching millions of people.

Spotlight PA will be able to strengthen its state government reporting and grow its statewide operation as a hub that can support new local news reporting efforts in communities across the state thanks to this transformative investment from the American Journalism Project.

This year, we’re getting ready to open our first local bureau.

To find out more about our expansion plans and how you can help us with our reporting, click here.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.