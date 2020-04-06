Spotlight: Pakistani daily wagers face financial difficulties as country “walking a tightrope” over lockdown

by Raheela Nazir

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (Xinhua) — “I used to earn some 30,000 rupees (about 180.15 U.S. dollars) a month before the government decided to impose lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. In current circumstances, our family and many families like us are passing through extremely hard times,” a daily wager Muhamad Zeeshan told Xinhua while sitting on the roadside waiting to get some work.

Zeeshan, resident of Saidpur village of Islamabad, is an electrician by profession and daily wage earner, who repairs refrigerators and air conditioners and works with different vendors during daytime hours. During night hours, he performs drum beating in marriage ceremonies from where he earns meagre amount and also collects food for his family from wedding ceremonies.

“I have a family of 10 who are dependent on me and my elder brother Muhamad Zulifqar who is a furniture painter,” Zeeshan said, adding that both of them were sitting idle at home due to the closure of markets and businesses after the recent lockdown in Islamabad owing to fears of COVID-19 spread, and have no source of earning.

As of Sunday, Pakistan has reported 2,880 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 45 deaths and 170 full recoveries, according to the official data released by the health ministry.

Major provinces of Pakistan have announced lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 after the number of infected patients kept rising. Southern Sindh province was the first to implement lockdown on March 23, followed by other provinces of the country.

Authorities in the federal capital Islamabad, on March 24, notified that the city will observe a lockdown and only the personnel of security, grocery stores, and medical essential services would be allowed to continue their services, while all the educational institutes, private offices, markets, and shopping malls will remain closed.

“After imposition of lockdown in Islamabad, we don’t have enough for sustenance, and are totally relying on government and charity organizations to help us go through these challenging times. We would not be able to sustain basic living without assistance if lockdown continues for a long period of time,” said Zeeshan.

“There is no doubt that social distancing is very much essential and precautionary measures must be adopted, nonetheless, the government and affluent citizens should support and stand by needy people during the period of lockdown to facilitate them and avoid the spread of virus as well,” he added.

“I have heard that the disease has wreaked havoc globally and number of confirmed cases is rising in Pakistan as well. Its alarming and worrying,” said another laborer Asghar Malik.

“Though we are going through tough times, under the current scenario lockdown is important to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Our government is doing everything possible in its capacity to save citizens from this virus. We will only be able to take care of our families if we could make through this crisis alive,” Malik told Xinhua.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the Pakistani government while taking further action on Wednesday announced an extension in the ongoing lockdown until April 14, with government officials saying it will be reviewed and further decisions will be taken at a later stage.

However, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to completely shut down the country by keeping in view its negative effects on national economy and major impact on people living below the poverty line.

“In the subcontinent, with a high rate of poverty, we are faced with the stark choice of having to balance between a lockdown necessary to slow down or prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring people do not die of hunger and our economy does not collapse. So we are walking a tightrope,” Khan said on Saturday.

To help daily wagers and laborers affected by the continued lockdown, the Pakistani government on Friday unveiled major stimulus package for the construction sector while announcing the opening of the sector from April 14 to create more job opportunities.

The package included tax incentives, waivers and subsidies in the areas of sales tax, capital gain tax and withholding tax to reduce the COVID-19 impact on the sector.

Pakistan also announced a massive relief package of 1,200 billion rupees (about 7.21 billion U.S. dollars) last week to support poor people and business community hit hard economically by the virus-led crises.

“A remarkable amount of 200 billion rupees (about 1.20 billion U.S. dollars) has been allocated for the labor class to mitigate the influence on their jobs due to steps being taken to contain the pandemic,” Adviser to the Pakistani prime minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said while announcing the relief package.

Earlier this week, the prime minister also announced the formation of a volunteers’ force to help government institutions in fight against the pandemic. In case of complete lockdown of any affected area in the country, the force will distribute basic supplies to the needy people. Volunteers will also monitor suspected cases at quarantine centers.

In a conversation with Xinhua, Farhan Bokhari, an Islamabad-based political economist, said a national response which has the support of the people of Pakistan is the need of the hour.

“Providing relief and food stocks to the numerous unemployed people cannot just be done by the government alone. The government must immediately begin mobilizing Pakistan’s large community of non-profit organizations to launch a nationwide response to help the needy,” the expert said.

While praising the government’s incentives announced for the construction sector, Bokhari said that the majority of an urban labor was associated with this sector and the opening and swift functioning of it would greatly help them to earn livelihood amid the COVID-19 crisis.