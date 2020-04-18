Spotlight: Palestinian firm aims to help fight COVID-19 by producing immunity-boosting nutritional supplements

by Saud Abu Ramadan

HEBRON, West Bank, April 17 (Xinhua) — Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, a Palestinian pharmaceutical company based in the West Bank city of Hebron has started producing nutritional supplements that it says could boost immunity against the novel coronavirus.

The company, the Palestinian National Company for Medical and Herbal Products, produces and sells a pack of 30 nutritional supplement pills, each containing 500 mg of vitamin C and 15 mg of Zinc.

“The nutritional supplement pills are put in small packages, each package contains 30 pills,” said Abdulrahim al-Haddad, the company director.

He said the pills are especially made for those who suffer from weak immunity, mainly the elderly and patients with chronic diseases, who are more severely affected by the coronavirus than other groups.

On Friday, a total of 402 COVID-19 cases in Palestinian territories were confirmed, 69 of them have recovered and two died.

“The crisis of coronavirus pandemic, which has swept through the world, has urged people with weak immunity to purchase medical products to boost their immunity due to the lack of medications and vaccines,” said al-Haddad.

He said his company produces the pills for the first time in Palestine, but with the same quality of the same products imported from abroad.

The company took advantage of its expertise in producing vitamins and minerals to create the new products, he said, touting that his company “is the only one licensed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health to manufacture nutritional supplements.”

Al-Haddad noted that the recent anti-coronavirus measures, including closure of border crossings, airports and seaports, has made it difficult to import these products from abroad and caused a shortage of supplies in Palestine.

So, as a local company with the production capacity and experience, Al-Haddad made the decision to make and sell the pack to help Palestinians combat the infectious virus.

“The company has enough capacity to meet the demand of Palestinian markets with our new products, and I hope that our new nutritional supplements will be exported to the Gaza Strip and the neighboring Arab countries,” said al-Haddad.

Six days ago, the new nutritional supplements pack received the approval and licensing from the Palestinian Health Ministry, and the company began distributing it in the West Bank, said Ahmad el-Haddad, director of marketing in the company.

The local demand for the products is big amid the COVID-19 crisis, he said.

The Palestinian company, which has 30 workers, has been producing various kinds of pharmaceutical products, vitamins, herbals, and nutritional supplements since March 2015.

Khalil al-Qawasmi, director of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Hebron, welcomed the production of the nutritional supplements due to the difficult health situation caused by the raging coronavirus pandemic.

He took the initiative to produce medications and medical supplies to combat the virus in Palestine.

Mohammad Doufish, chairman of the Palestinian Pharmacists Association in the West Bank, said that the new product “is one of the most powerful means to boost the immunity in the body to resist the virus because it contains vitamin C and Zinc.” Enditem