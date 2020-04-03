Spotlight: Soaring infections raise alarms in Turkey

ANKARA, March 31 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases are growing at an alarming rate in Turkey.

The country announced 37 more deaths on Monday, the highest number thus far in a single day, as the total COVID-19 cases soared to 10,827.

Health experts are repeatedly calling on the population not to leave their homes and avoid all interaction with others.

“The 21 days that we have in front of us are of utmost importance. We will succeed if we stay at home,” Ates Kara, a professor of medicine and a member of Turkey’s Coronavirus Council, said on Monday.

He warned that “if people are not respecting current measures, the next step would be a curfew for everyone.”

His colleague Mehmet Ceyhan echoed his remarks, calling on everyone to respect social distancing and stay-at-home instructions, otherwise he warned, “the spread of the virus may go out of control.”

“We are still at a point where we can deal with this without a curfew or a full lockdown, but people have to be aware that if they don’t follow the rules, the future will be bleak,” he stressed.

The hashtag #sokagacikmayasagigelsin (curfew should be imposed) was trending on Monday among Turkish Twitter users, who were calling on the government to impose a total lockdown in order to tackle the outbreak.

Last Saturday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that the government may introduce a full lockdown if current measures to encourage social distancing fail to slow the outbreak that has claimed at least 168 lives.

Two weeks ago, Turkey imposed strict restrictions and shut down schools, tens of thousands of businesses, cafes, shops, gyms and shopping centers, in a bid to prevent people to mingle.

Additional precautions were later announced such as a curfew for people over 65 and a halt to all international flights, as well as restrictions on intercity travels. Ankara is also working on a bill that would release a third of the country’s inmates to prevent the outbreak from reaching prisons across the country.

Over the weekend, Ankara announced the first lockdown covering 12 areas in the Black Sea coastal provinces of Rize and Trabzon.

The quarantine measure was further extended to more villages on Monday in 16 other provinces, the Interior ministry announced.

Already there are signs that the economy is suffering with the Turkish currency weakening against the dollar and the euro, while the Istanbul stock market is losing ground.

In an address to the nation, following a video cabinet meeting on Monday evening, Erdogan seemed confident that the rate of the spread would slow down in the coming weeks and repeated a call for citizens to self quarantine at home.

He ruled out a full lockdown, insisting that “our most important sensitivity here is to continue production to sustain the supply of basic goods and support exports.”

“Turkey is a country that needs to continue production and keep the wheels turning under all conditions and circumstances,” he said and launched a donation campaign to assist citizens in need amid the virus outbreak.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a political rival of the Turkish leader, called for radical decisions and an immediate “controlled curfew.”

“When the matter is human life and society’s well-being, public health must precede all else,” the mayor told Fox TV channel on Monday, referring to economic considerations.