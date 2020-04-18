Spotlight: Turkey rejects foreign financial aid as economy struggles against coronavirus impact

by Burak Akinci

ANKARA, April 17 (Xinhua) — Turkish leaders have rejected any foreign financial assistance as the country is struggling to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Turkey’s lira weakened to 6.91 per U.S. dollar, the lowest point in 18 months.

Earlier this week, Turkey restricted foreign investors’ ability to trade the lira in the offshore swaps markets, sending its national currency to the low level witnessed during the 2018 crisis, with a further drop predicted by the analysts.

Since the start of this year, the lira has declined by more than 15 percent in value against the greenback despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic incentives implemented to protect the economy since before the pandemic.

Last week, Erdogan rejected the possibility of cooperating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) just days after the IMF’s chief said the institution has a “constructive engagement” with Ankara.

Turkey “will not enter into any program, especially one from IMF that would have been enforced upon us … No one has the power to get Turkey in trouble,” the Turkish leader said.

Since Erdogan came to power in 2002, he has repeatedly declined to seek financial assistance from the IMF, noting Turkey “closed that chapter.”

Economists argue that Ankara should consider some forms of foreign aid in these troubled times when all economies, strong or vulnerable, are affected by the pandemic.

“We may ask for a funding of 8 to 10 billion dollars from the IMF. Turkey has every right to do it. And the annual cost of this financing will be 1.5 percent, which is acceptable,” said Emre Alkin, a professor of economy from the Istanbul Altinbas University.

Erdogan fears that asking the IMF for funding will cause him to lose voters’ confidence or reputation, Alkin explained on his blog.

It is worth noting that the Turkish professor also suggests Ankara strike a SWAP deal worth 20 billion dollars with the Fed.

In addition to a pledge of a financial stimulus package of 15 billion dollars for businesses hit by the coronavirus, Erdogan on Monday announced additional support measures for the unemployed and large-scale postponement of debt and mortgage payments.

Turkey is also suffering a liquidity crunch as gross foreign currency reserves have fallen by more than 20 billion dollars in recent months after the central bank’s sale of dollars to prop up the dwindling lira.

In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF anticipates Turkey’s economy to shrink by five percent in 2020 amid a worldwide recession of three percent, despite another positive outlook of a five-percent growth for the G20 nation in 2021.

Early Thursday, the Turkish parliament adopted a series of economic measures to help the country through the pandemic crisis, which include a critical role for the Turkish Wealth Fund (TVF) to enable it to inject cash or acquire stakes in strategic firms.

TVF owns assets in several major public companies and banks such as the national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, Turksat (satellite) and the Turkish petroleum company Botas.

Meanwhile, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced that the government has started to distribute 1.75 billion dollars’ worth of aid to 2.1 million households who lost income amid rising unemployment.

“We received cash help this week … It is not a big amount but it will keep us afloat for a time,” Bekir Dilek, a house painter who has been unable to find work for nearly a month, told Xinhua by phone.

Turkey has taken several measures against the COVID-19 outbreak, including closing schools and non-essential shops, banning inter-city and air travels. Citizens under 20 and over 65 are under mandatory home confinement.

Wearing face masks are now compulsory in public places and the government is distributing them free of charge. COVID-19 treatment is also free in the country, according to a government decree.

Despite a lockdown over weekends in major cities to prevent people from going out amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Turkish government has so far refrained from imposing a nationwide lockdown in order to keep the economy on track.

Turkey has so far recorded 74,193 coronavirus cases and 1,643 deaths, according to the latest data released by the health ministry. Enditem