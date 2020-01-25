Spotlight: World leaders offer best wishes, greetings to Chinese people for Chinese new year

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Best wishes and greetings to the Chinese people have been flowing in around the advent of the Spring Festival on Saturday, along with calls for closer cooperation with the Asian country.

In a video message on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent his Chinese Lunar New Year greetings, opening with “Chun Jie Kuai Le,” or Happy Spring Festival in Chinese.

He stressed that 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and the beginning of a decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals.

“At this time of turmoil and divisions, we must work together to find solutions to global challenges and to build a better future for all,” Guterres said, while thanking China and the Chinese people for their support to the UN and multilateralism.

In a statement on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania were “sending our warmest greetings to people in the United States and throughout the world celebrating the Lunar New Year.”

“On this occasion, we join millions around the globe in welcoming the Year of the Rat and embracing a new year filled with opportunities to make a positive impact in the lives of others,” he added.

In separate phone calls with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both extended their greetings, wishing the Chinese people good luck and happiness.

In Cambodia, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other government officials have extended best wishes to the Chinese people and Cambodians of Chinese descent on different occasions.

In a new year message, Hun Sen wished the Chinese expatriates and Chinese-Cambodians good luck, happiness and brisk business.

“In the capacity of the prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I would like to join the celebrations with all brothers and sisters who have always lived and shared happy and difficult times with us since ancient times,” he said in the message to the Association of Khmer-Chinese in the southeastern Asian country.

In Copenhagen, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen conveyed Chinese Lunar New Year greetings in a signed letter to Xinhua.

As 2020 marks the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, she said, “In 2020 we will launch a new ambitious Joint Work Program for the coming years under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

“I look forward to strengthening our trade relations, people-to-people ties, and cooperation on creating a more green and sustainable world,” said the Danish prime minister.

In Zambia, the governing Patriotic Front of Zambia said in a message on Friday that “on this occasion of the Chinese New Year, we are grateful to the Chinese people for the support they have rendered to us in various areas and we wish them well and a prosperous New Year.”

Around the world, Spring Festival celebrations, such as traditional Chinese lion dances, festive Chinese foods and lantern shows, have also become an opportunity to boost local cultural diversity, tourism and business.

For example, the 13th edition of Dublin Chinese New Year Festival opened on Thursday night in the Irish capital “to embrace key values shared by our two nations and to celebrate our differences through cultural exchange.”

In Bangkok, a renowned Chinese disabled people’s performing art troupe staged an inspiring, special dance show for more than 200 Thai disabled children.

At the Kalemegdan fortress in Belgrade, a Festival of Lights will last through Feb. 16 with flowers, flamingos, lanterns and light sculptures among others.

Serbian Energy Minister Aleksandar Antic, who is also Serbia’s coordinator for cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, wished the Chinese people prosperity, success and family happiness.