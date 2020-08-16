Spotted Lanternfly Sparks New ‘Quarantine’ Rules In New Jersey

Coronavirus caused one quarantine, and now bugs are causing another. The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insects, has put eight New Jersey counties under new quarantine rules.

Luckily, this isn’t the same as the spring lockdown. The voluntary quarantine simply means that drivers leaving each county should check their vehicles and belongings to make sure the invasive insects aren’t coming with them anywhere.

The spotted insects might look unique and pretty to some, but they can cause major issues for everyone from homeowners to farmers to vineyard owners.

“This is an invasive species that originated from Asia,” Anne L. Nielsen, an entomology specialist at the Rutgers School of Environment and Biological Science, explained to ABC. “They are a pest of agriculture or anything that is associated with humans, be it the landscaping trees in your backyard or the foods that we eat. This creates a significant pest problem.”

The Asian bugs were first spotted in the Garden State two years ago, and now eight counties have found infestations. Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Mercer, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties are all part of the quarantine.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) and Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) warns that residents need to help kill the bugs, My Central Jersey reports. Though some birds and praying mantises will eat the spotted lanternfly, they don’t have many predators because they aren’t indigenous to the U.S.

The NJDA notes that grayish egg masses should be scraped off, double bagged and thrown away. Bleach and alcohol can also kill the unwelcome insects. Residents are also encouraged to take photos and report their sightings.