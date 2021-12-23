Spotty’s renaming as Scotty in the Beano isn’t just for show; it can actually help teen self-esteem when it comes to acne.

Skin conditions, as well as teasing or bullying about them, can lead to low mood, low self-esteem, negative body image, depression, and even suicidal thoughts, according to a dermatologist consultant.

“Woke” is a word that is used so casually, and often critically, that it has almost lost its meaning.

As a result, it’s no surprise that The Beano has been chastised for attempting to be more sensitive to modern readers.

In May, the comic’s character Fatty was renamed Freddy, and this week, Spotty, another of the mischievous Bash Street Kids, was renamed Scotty instead of his acne-inspired nickname.

Following Conservative MP Jacob Rees Mogg’s dismissal of Freddy’s renaming as “comically woke,” one tabloid mocked Scotty’s change with the headline “Woke Street Kids.”

In this debate, the most important thing is to do the right thing for the children who read The Beano across the country.

Few adolescent experiences are as universal as acne, which affects between 80 and 95 percent of adolescents in the United Kingdom. How acne is portrayed in media, particularly media aimed at children, matters.

Spots can be trivialized or viewed as acceptable subject matter for comment.

Acne, on the other hand, can be a serious condition that is difficult to treat and can result in permanent scarring.

There is a lot of evidence that it has a negative impact on people’s mental health, including low mood, low self-esteem, negative body image, depression, and even suicidal thoughts in those who have to live with it.

According to a recent study, more than half of acne sufferers are mildly depressed or anxious.

Acne usually appears during adolescence, when we are at our most vulnerable.

We all know that appearance and how people accept themselves and how others accept them are inextricably linked.

Acne, eczema, and psoriasis are all skin conditions that can affect young people’s relationships.

In other words, if you have a different appearance, you are more likely to be bullied and have low self-esteem.

Characters like Spotty, who are introduced to children at a young age, normalize hurtful nicknames.

Physical characteristics are frequently used to characterize fictional characters.

