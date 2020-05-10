Sprawling manor once owned by Adventures of Robin Hood star Richard Greene goes on sale for £2.9m

26 SHARES Share Tweet

A sprawling 18th-century manor once owned by the Adventures of Robin star Richard Greene has gone on sale for £2.9million (€3,400,000).

The matinee idol bought Borleagh Manor, situated in Inch, Gorey, Wexford, in 1963 after landing his lead role as the outlaw in the British television series.

During his residency, the Georgian country house in Ireland played host to a number of Hollywood’s elite, including Elizabeth Taylor, Cary Grant and Richard Burton.

Greene spent his time successfully breeding a number of horses at the agricultural and sporting estate, becoming master of the Wicklow Hunt before selling the property to a Washington businessman, Mr Charles Gambrill.

Borleagh originally extended to around 3,000 acres when purchased by the Quin family in 1771 for a sum believed to be in the region of £13,000.

But it is thought that Reverend T Quin commissioned and built the house that stands on the site today.

The manor is noted as under construction on the first edition of the Ordnance Survey, published in 1841, which likely includes the fabric of the original structure.

The Quin family and their descendants remained in the property up to 1963, with many of the male members serving with the British Army in the First World War and in India during the Bengal Revolt, as evidenced by the inscriptions of the headstones in the family grave yard attached to the residence.

The property changed ownership for the first time in 200 years when it was purchased by Greene.

The manor was sold by Mr Gambrill, whose family preferred to remain in the USA, in 1986 to Malachy Stone, who stayed in the property up until 1996.

Mr Stone remained a resident until 1996, before the property was sold to Ms Sue Bramall, an English horse trainer.

Ms Bramell developed a training establishment on the property and sold Borleagh in 2004 after deciding to move her equine enterprise to France.

Mr Stone, the occupant from 1986 to 1996, decided to return to Borleagh and acquired the property back from Ms Bramell.

The estate still has considerable connections with the equine industry, through the breeding of National Hunt thoroughbred horses.

Alongside the manor, the grounds contain a number of outbuildings, including a thatched and garden cottage, and a trout lake.

The thatched cottage has a kitchen, utility room, sunken reception room opening to a large terrace overlooking the lake, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The garden cottage has an open plan kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

On its website, Colliers International describes the property as ‘a truly superb agricultural and sporting estate’ and a ‘beautifully restored Georgian House’.

The estate agency adds: ‘Borleagh Manor is a 5 bay two storey over semi-basement period residence completed as it stands today c. 1840, incorporating the fabric of an earlier 18th century structure. The property includes two guest cottages and extensive equestrian facilities.’

Borleagh Manor is on sale for an asking price of £2.9million (€3,400,000) through Colliers International.