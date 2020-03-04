Spring training roundup: Price drops Dodgers debut

David Price took the loss Monday in his Dodgers spring debut as Los Angeles fell 6-2 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz.

Price struck out three but surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. He was acquired earlier this month in a trade that also sent outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers.

Jesse Winker had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Reds.

Nationals 3, Marlins 2

Emilio Bonifacio delivered the decisive single to center with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Washington a victory over Miami in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Marlins scored both their runs in the fourth with Jesus Aguilar’s tiebreaking single to right giving Miami a 2-1 lead. The Nationals knotted the score in the fifth when Adrian Sanchez homered.

Cardinals 6, Twins 1

Jose Godoy recorded a two-run single to help St. Louis knock off visiting Minnesota at Jupiter, Fla. Gilberto Celestino had a run-scoring double for the Twins.

Blue Jays 4, Pirates 0

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker struck out five and gave up one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings to help host Toronto blank Pittsburgh at Dunedin, Fla. The Pirates had just three hits — all singles — against six Blue Jays’ hurlers.

Tigers 11, Red Sox 11

Travis Demeritte slugged his second homer of the game, a three-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, to cap a six-run inning as Detroit rallied to salvage a tie with Boston at Lakeland, Fla. Marcus Wilson, Bobby Dalbec and Connor Wong went deep for the Red Sox.

Rays 3, Orioles 3

Renato Nunez hit a two-run homer to help Baltimore gain a tie with visiting Tampa Bay at Sarasota, Fla. Michael Perez hit a solo blast and Ji-Man Choi smacked a two-run shot for the Rays.

Cubs (ss) 9, Angels 4

Kyle Hendricks struck out three in three perfect innings as a Chicago split squad downed Los Angeles in Mesa, Ariz. The Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run double.

Padres 3, White Sox 1

Starter Chris Paddack pitched three scoreless innings for the win as San Diego topped Chicago in Phoenix. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one. White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel yielded one run on six hits in four innings.

Rangers 3, Indians 2

Robinson Chirinos went 2-for-2 with an RBI as Texas defeated Cleveland at Surprise, Ariz. Indians leadoff hitter Delino DeShields finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Giants 8, Diamondbacks 1

Zach Green hit a three-run homer, and Austin Slater, Joey Rickard and Mauricio Dubon each had two hits to lead San Francisco past Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. John Hicks hit a solo shot for the Diamondbacks.

Rockies 9, Mariners 6

Ryan McMahon, Sam Hilliard, David Dahl and Drew Butera homered for Colorado in a victory over Seattle at Peoria, Ariz. Jarred Kelenic went deep for the Mariners.

Phillies 6, Braves 4

Christian Bethancourt hit solo homers in the seventh and ninth innings, and Philadelphia erased a 4-0 deficit to beat Atlanta in North Port, Fla. Johan Camargo knocked in two runs while Cristian Pache went 3-for-3 for the Braves.

–Field Level Media