Spurs boss Jose Mourinho told he hasn’t solved midfield problem since his arrival

Jose Mourinho‘doesn’t know’ his best midfield claims former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson, with the 40-year-old tipping Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele to become his first choice options.

The Portuguese tactician has tried different combinations of Ndombele, Winks, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso and Gedson Fernandes as his midfield pairing since his November appointment but none seem to have stuck.

Robinson, however, believes a combination of Winks and Ndombele should be Mourinho’s go-to pairing.

“Mourinho, he rotates the midfield a lot,” he told Football Insider. “You’ve seen Eric Dier come in, Harry Winks.

“Out of them all, for me, Winks is the first name that I would play in that holding midfield Ndombele was very, very good when he first came in.

“He’s had up and down form since Mourinho arrived, and I don’t know that he knows his best holding two midfielders.

“He stuck Eric Dier in there when he first came in – he’s not managed to hold down his place, but Harry Winks seems to be the one.

“If Ndombele can get match fit and be consistent I think his two would be Ndombele and Winks, but at the moment he’s chopping and changing.”

Robinson also sung the praises of teenage prospect Troy Parrot, adding: “He’s only 18. He’s got a cap for Ireland, he’s not even played a full game this year.

“He’s got 66 minutes of a League Cup and five minutes in the Premier League – so he’s not getting his opportunities at Spurs at the moment but he’s a quality player.

“I think in the future, (next season) we’ll possibly see him going out on loan. Mourinho obviously looked to find a number nine in the window and he hasn’t done that, but Son or Moura plays up there in Harry Kane’s absence.

“Parrott has got a long way to go, he’s got a lot of learning to do, but there’s nobody better to sit behind and learn from than Harry Kane when he’s fit.

“I think potentially we will see him go out on loan but rewarding the young lad with a contract is the done thing.”