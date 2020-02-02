Spurs confirm Bergwijn deal

LONDON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Tottenham have confirmed the arrival of Dutch international winger, Steven Bergwijn on a five and a half year deal.

Bergwijn joins from PSV Eindhoven, where he scored 31 goals in 146 games and arrives just after the club sold Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan for around 22 million US dollars.

“I think it’s an amazing move, an amazing club. Whatever I can bring, I will give it for this club and for this team. It’s a dream for every football player to play in the Premier League. The atmosphere — the stadiums are always full,” commented Bergwijn on the Tottenham website.

“I want to score goals, give assists and win the Champions League. When I was a young boy, I looked to the coach (Jose) Mourinho, and now I play for him. To play here it’s a dream for me, it’s an honour,” added the player who has played seven times for his country.

The 22-year-old is the third piece of transfer business Tottenham have carried out in January, with Gedson Fernandes joining on loan from Benfica and the club making Giovani Lo Celso’s loan from Betis permanent.