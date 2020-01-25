Infosurhoy

Spurs fans think Lord Sugar ‘has got the horn’ after posting pic in training kit

Tottenham took on Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday and Lord Alan Sugar thought he was doing them a favour in his Twitter post but fans have spotted a pretty notable inclusion

Tottenham fans believe Lord Alan Sugar was showing a bit more than they had hoped for in his latest Twitter post.

The Apprentice head honcho is a devout Spurs fan and has a peculiar superstitious routine when it comes to FA Cup clashes.

Apparently, he wears a full training kit as a sign of ‘good luck’ in the famous cup competition.

It does not seem to be working, though, Lord Sugar – the last time Spurs lifted the trophy was back in 1991.

He tweeted: “How sad and pathetic am I to wear my @SpursOfficial kit for superstition and good luck for today’s cup game.”

Spurs fans have been ribbing the Hackney-born businessman, one saying: “Sad and pathetic, yep.”

“Kids size medium,” another replied.

“Teddy Sheringham has let himself go a bit,” a third said.

However, some more eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be an erection behind Sugar’s shorts.

One fan noted: “Christ! Sir Alan has got the horn in his footy kit.”

While another posted: “Is that a Rolex in your pants or are u just glad to see me?!”

“See you’ve add your VIAGRA,” a third quipped.

Alas, the Lord’s work did not help Spurs much out as they struggled to draw with Southampton at St. Mary’s.

Sofiane Boufal’s equaliser means a replay will be added to Tottenham’s hectic schedule in north London.

However, there was good news as Spurs took up the option to buy Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent basis.

“I think the boy is earning the decision,” said Mourinho.

“He is making it an easy decision for the club to execute the options.

“Incredible evolution since I arrived. By himself he made the decision that the club is going to execute the option.”

Tottenham face Manchester City next in the Premier League next Sunday.

