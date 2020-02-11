Spurs manager Jose Mourinho explains why he attended Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig

Tottenham face RB Leipzig in their Champions League round of 16 tie and Jose Mourinho travelled to Germany to scout out Spurs’ opponents in their Bundesliga title clash

Jose Mourinho had a close eye on RB Leipzig last night as the Tottenham manager did his homework on the German outfit.

Spurs will take on Leipzig in their Champions League round of 16 tie, with the first leg taking place in north London next Wednesday (8pm).

With Tottenham in the midst of their winter break, it gave manager Mourinho the opportunity to fly to Germany to do some scouting first hand.

Leipzig held Bayern Munich to a drab goalless draw at the Allianz Arena in their crunch title showdown.

It leaves reigning champions Bayern top of the table but just a point ahead of Leipzig, while Borussia Dortmund’s 4-3 defeat at fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen has them four points adrift of the leaders in third.

Bayern take on Tottenham’s London rivals Chelsea in the round of 16, but it was Leipzig who Mourinho was monitoring closely on Sunday afternoon.

The Portuguese boss had no interest in giving himself the weekend off and instead focused on giving his side the best chance possible of stealing an advantage for their Champions League tie.

Discussing his purpose for being in the stands at the Allianz Arena, Mourinho told Sky Sports: “The players needed some days off. For their body and soul they needed a rest. But not for me.

“I think the best way to try and help the team is to work.”

The clash between Leipzig and Bayern was being broadcast on BT Sport in the UK, but Mourinho explained how he gained more from being at the ground.

The two-time Champions League winner added: “It’s very important. I can see small details. Even the warm-ups. I can see what TV and video don’t give me.

“To see the warm-ups and to see what the players do individually.

“Some skills that sometimes during the game are hidden. It’s a different intensity. It’s a different experience. I couldn’t miss the opportunity.”

Mourinho will be hoping Tottenham can go one better in the competition than last season when Mauricio Pochettino led Spurs to the final where Liverpool prevailed 2-0 victors.

The former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager led Porto to European glory in 2004 and then Inter Milan in 2010.

Before his Spurs side faces Leipzig at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, though, they travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday (2pm).