Spurs receive transfer boost after developments in pursuit of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham have been strongly linked with a move for Southampton ace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and could complete a transfer this summer

Tottenham have reportedly received a double boost as they hunt a transfer for Southampton star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Spurs were linked with a move for the midfielder in January however the Saints were unwilling to sell in the middle of the season.

The former Bayern Munich ace reportedly remains a priority for Jose Mourinho though having shone at St Mary’s.

Hojbjerg’s Southampton contract does not expire until 2021 wtih the Dane having been a regular on the south coast.

But Football Insider claim Tottenham have been boosted for two reasons in their pursuit of the defensive midfielder.

It’s reported that Hojbjerg has knocked back Southampton’s attempts to extend his contract further than next summer.

Meanwhile, the star has also appointed super-agent Pini Zahavi as his new representative.

And it’s claimed that those two actions are a ‘clear sign’ that Hojbjerg is looking to secure a move this summer.

Hojbjerg recently spoke about the decision to change his agent, saying: “It’s all very simple.

“I ended my association with Soren Lerby around mid-December. Then I got the opportunity to work with Pini and took that opportunity.

“I am very happy to have Pini on my team. I don’t need to introduce him.

“His story speaks for itself. He is the master of his profession.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl also recently gave an update on the player’s situation.

“No news on this because there’s no speaking of any contracts before we have 36 points,” he said.

“It was a good decision to do this because the main thing is playing better and investing more. The rest will come.

“He enjoys playing in the team at the moment, he sees we’re in a good way and as a captain, he’s responsible also.

“An important message for him also is that he sees we’re going in a clear direction as a club which is important for him.”