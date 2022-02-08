Sputnik V developer claims that vaccinating 80 percent of the world’s population in six months could prevent a pandemic.

According to the developer of Sputnik V, vaccinating 80 percent of the world’s population in six months could end the pandemic.

The head of Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, Alexander Gintsburg, speaks about vaccine safety and the international recognition of Sputnik V.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

The coronavirus pandemic is still ravaging the world after more than two years, evolving in waves and bringing new dangerous strains with it.

Alexander Gintsburg, the creator of the Sputnik V vaccine and head of the Russian Gamaleya National Research Center, spoke with Anadolu Agency about how the pandemic can be ended, why COVID-19 vaccines should be given twice a year, and why vaccines, more often than other drugs, cause mild side effects.

According to the scientist, the coronavirus pandemic could be brought to an end if up to 80% of the world’s population is vaccinated within seven months.

To accomplish this, countries that do not produce COVID-19 antitoxins must first build up a sufficient stock of vaccines.

Russia, he said, could help with the challenge because it has the capacity to produce large quantities of coronavirus vaccines.

“The Russian pharmaceutical industry can produce a significant portion of the vaccines that will be in demand not only in Russia, but primarily in Africa, Southeast Asia, and other regions, which is critical in combating the pandemic that has been afflicting humanity for the past three years.”

Sputnik V’s effectiveness against new strains and vaccination frequency

People who have been vaccinated with Sputnik V are 75 percent protected against severe cases caused by the omicron strain, while those who have been vaccinated with Sputnik V and then revaccinated with Sputnik Light are 100% protected against hospitalization if they contract omicron, according to Gintsburg.

After a year has passed since the last Sputnik V vaccination, the protection against omicron drops to 55%, he added.

“We can draw a direct conclusion from this: we need to get revaccinated every six months to stay protected.”

“I can say the same thing about the delta strain,” Gintsburg said emphatically.

Sputnik Light, according to the scientist, can be used as a booster for Sputnik V and any other vaccine.

According to him, studies have shown that Sputnik Light revaccination is more effective than a monovaccine jab.

“We have also demonstrated the use of Sputnik Light as a booster.”

